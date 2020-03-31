Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nizamuddin update: 24 test virus positive, over 1,000 evacuated from area

Nizamuddin update: 24 test virus positive, over 1,000 evacuated from area

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:38s - Published < > Embed
Nizamuddin update: 24 test virus positive, over 1,000 evacuated from area

Nizamuddin update: 24 test virus positive, over 1,000 evacuated from area

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area as a hotspot for the virus as 24 people have tested positive so far, health minister Satyendar Jain confirmed.

Jain, while speaking on the situation in Nizamuddin, said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin area.

“300 have been sent to the hospitals while around 700 have been sent to different quarantine facilities,” Jain added.

Part of Nizamuddin was sealed after people reported virus symptoms.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.