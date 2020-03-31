Nizamuddin update: 24 test virus positive, over 1,000 evacuated from area

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area as a hotspot for the virus as 24 people have tested positive so far, health minister Satyendar Jain confirmed.

Jain, while speaking on the situation in Nizamuddin, said over 1,000 people have been evacuated from the Nizamuddin area.

“300 have been sent to the hospitals while around 700 have been sent to different quarantine facilities,” Jain added.

Part of Nizamuddin was sealed after people reported virus symptoms.