5 tips for working from home during the coronavirus

CHORES ON YOUR SO CALLED"BREAKS".

BUT MANY ARE FINDINGOUT WORKING FROM HOME AMID THECORONAVIRUS, HAS A NEW SET OFCHALLENGES.

ALL NEW THISMORNING JOE LETS YOU KNOW THEFIVE THINGS YOU CAN BE DOINGTO STAY PRODUCTIVE.ARE YOU IN VIDEO CALLS WITH COWORKERS..

SORTING THROUGHDOZENS MORE EMAILS THANNORMAL..

TRYING TO FIND THEBEST WAY TO STAY IN THE LOOPWORKING FROM HOME?

SOUND: 4:44IT'S THIS FIRST COUPLE WEEKS,THAT'S PROBABLY GOING TO BETHE HARDEST BRIE REYNOLDS ISWITH FLEXJOBS..

WHICHSPECIALIZES IN REMOTE AND WORKFROM HOME JOBS.

SHE NUMBER 1..FIND THE RIGHT WAY TOCOMMUNICATE.

AND IF YOU FEELLIKE YOUR OVER COMMUNICATINGOR NOT GETTING ENOUGH FEEDBACKFROM YOUR TEAM..

SAY SOMETHINGNOW.

3:04 IS IT PHONE CALLS?IS IT VIDEO CONFERENCES?

IS ITJUST INSTANT MESSAGINGTHROUGHOUT THE DAY?

IS IT MOREMEETINGS WHEN YOU'RE FIRSTGETTING RAMPED UP?

(KEYBOARDTYPING NATS) SECOND ON THELIST - CREATING A DEDICATEDWORK SPACE - LIKE A TABLE INTHE LIVING ROOM WHERE YOU WILLONLY GO TO WORK.

AND IFPOSSIBLE FIND WAYS TO MAKE ITFEEL LIKE THE OFFICE.

6:27LET'S SAY YOU HAD A LITTLEDESK DRAWER AT YOUR OFFICETHAT HAD YOUR CHAPSTICK ANDSOME SCISSORS AND TAPE ANDPAPER CLIPS AND WHATEVERTHINGS YOU MIGHT NEED ON AREGULAR BASIS.

TRY TO SET UP ALITTLE THING FOR YOURSELFTHAT'S LIKE THAT THIRD..

MAKESURE YOU KNOW WHAT EQUIPMENTYOU NEED..

IS YOUR WIFI STRONGENOUGH?

WHICH WEBSITES WILLYOU USE..

LIKE ZOOM FORCONFERENING OR GOOGLE DOCS FORSTORAGE.

TEST THEM OUT FIRST.(NATS?- COFFEE MAKER??)FOURTH- REWARD YOUR SELF FORGETTING THINGS DONE.

INSTEADOF SAYING HI TO A CO WORKER,SPEND A FEW MINUTES WITH THEDOGS OR GETTING A FRESH CUP OFCOFFEE.

(TURNING A LIGHT OFF?)AND NUMBER FIVE- FIND A WAY TOSEPARATE YOUR WORK FROM THEREST OF YO UR DAY.

12:26 IFYOU DON'T HAVE THE LUXURY OFHAVING A HOME OFFICE, THAT YOUCAN WALK AWAY FROM EVERY DAYAND SHUT THE DOOR AND YOU'REDONE.

HAVING YOUR LAPTOP OUTOF YOUR VISUAL LINE OF SIGHTCAN REALLY HELP.

BRIE SAYS IFYOU CAN..

TURN OFF EMAILNOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR PHONE.STD/ UP: I ALSO FOUND ITIMPORTANT TO SET A SCHEDULE..SAME START TIMES..

WHEN IWRITE C..

AND OF COURSE,DOWNTIMEINTERACTION OF THE OFFICE..HOST A HAPPY HOUR FROM YOURCOUCH ON VIDEO CHAT.

GO TOABC15.COM/ LETJOEKNOW FOR ALLOF OUR VIRUS RELATED STORIES.IM INVESTIGATOR JOE DUCEY..

IFYOU'VE GOT A PROBLEM LET MEKNOW.WITH SEVERAL BUSINESSESSHUTDOWN AND NOWHERE TO