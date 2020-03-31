New Poll: Biden Vs. Trump

Global  

Joe Biden is the front runner for the Democratic nomination for President.

In nearly every recent poll Biden beats incumbent President Donald Trump.

Several polls show Biden beating Trump by double-digits.

Biden still has to defeat Bernie Sanders in the primaries before he can take on Trump.

The good news for Biden is that he us significantly ahead of Sanders in the race for pledged delegates.

