Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thai children rescue drowning angler after he is dragged into lake by big fish

Thai children rescue drowning angler after he is dragged into lake by big fish

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Thai children rescue drowning angler after he is dragged into lake by big fish

Thai children rescue drowning angler after he is dragged into lake by big fish

Three boys saved a drowning angler after he was dragged into the lake by a big fish.

Chuchot Thippatuy, 60, was fishing alone when he hooked a whopper, causing him slipped when trying to lift it up in Songkhla, southern Thailand.

The elderly man, who cannot swim, stumbled down the steep bank and plunged into the dirty lake.

A group of children heard the pensioner calling for help in the water and rushed over to help last Thursday afternoon (March 26).

Phichet Sooksawat, 13, Anat Nhuparn, 11, and Anat Boonkerd, 11, yelled to get the attention of a security guard from a nearby supermarket.

They then held a long steel rod so the guard in the yellow T-shirt could clamber down the bank and drag the fisherman to safety.

Footage shows how the security guard climber down the steep slope with one hand on the stick.

He then used his free hand to reach the drowning angler.

It took more than ten minutes to bring the old man up, while the three boys were joined by another man in a blue shirt as they held the bar on the shore.

The rescued angler said: "I was fishing alone at the bank, but after the fish had bitten I stepped down then slipped into the water.

I didn't realise how deep it was.

"I cannot swim.

It was lucky for me that these three boys heard me calling for help or I would have died." The lads said they were playing near the city water and heard someone calling for help.

Phichet, the oldest of the group, said: "We were walking around the scene and heard the old man screaming loudly.

We decided to save his life and call the adults to help him.

We are so proud of ourselves that we could save him.''

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.