El Paso family throw their grandma a social distancing birthday parade

Witness this El Paso family rally together to celebrate their grandmother Connie's birthday with a social distancing street parade.

Connie is seen standing outside her home waving as cars cruise up and down the driveway with personalised birthday signs.

Her grandson Zachary James recorded the heartwarming clip on Tuesday (March 24) before the stay-at-home order took effect.

Zachary shared the video to Facebook with the caption: "My whole family got together to give my grandma a little parade while practicing social distancing.

Hopefully we can return to our normalcy and celebrate her the right way but she loved every minute of this."

