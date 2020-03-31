Sanders Sees Narrow Path

Fox News is reporting that Sen.

Bernie Sanders is in no rush to drop out of the White House race.

Sanders feels “there is a path” for him to come back and defeat Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

On Monday, Sanders appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He made it clear that he is not dropping out anytime soon.

“We’re about 300 delegates behind.

Biden has 1,200.

We have 900.

There is a path.” “It is admittedly a narrow path.”