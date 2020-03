Tuesday Midday Forecast: Cooler East Wind Tuesday

THE REST OF THE EXCITEMENTTHEMSELVES.THE KIDS HAVE ALREADY ASKED TODO IT AGAIN.WELL, ANOTHER GRAY DAY WITHCHANCE FOR RAIN.LLARISA IS LIVE FROM HER HOMETHIS MORNING, SHOW WILL WE SEETHE SUN AGAIN?I KNOW, EVERYONE KEEPSASKING.IT HAS BEEN DREARY LITERALLYSINCE LAST SATURDAY.SINCE THIS PAST SATURDAY.WE'VE BEEN DEALING WITH DREARYCONDITIONS, WET AND DAMP.BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT WEWILL CONTINUE TO SEE A DRYINGTREND, NOT TODAY, NORTOMORROW, BUT AS WE HEADTOWARD THURSDAY, JIM.SO THERE YOU HAVE T THOSE ARETHE WEATHER HEADLINES THAT IAM TRACKING FOR US, LIGHTSHOWERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BETHE TRENDS HERE TODAY.SPOTTY SHOWERS CONTINUING INTOTHE DAY ON WEDNESDAY.ALTHOUGH, I AM CALLINGWEDNESDAY MOSTLY DRY, WITHISOLATED SPOTTY SHOWERS.AND THEN WE ARE DRIER ANDMILDER, STARTING ON THURSDAY.WE TAKE CLOSE LOCK AT WHAT'SGOING ON OUTDOORS RIGHT NOW.AND YOU CAN SEE, THOSE CLOUDSARE HOLDING ON TIGHT.THOSE STUBBORN CLOUDS HAVEBEEN WITH US ALL MORNING LONG.AND THAT'S GOING TO BE ONCEAGAIN THE NAME OF THE GAME ONTHIS DREARY, DAMP AND COOLTONED MARCH.45 DEGREES RIGHT NOW INPHILLY.IT ONLY FEELS LIKE IT IS 38DID YOU TO THE EAST NORTHEASTWIND.WINDS RIGHT NOW ARE BLOWING AT15 MILES AN HOUR.SO IT IS ALSO QUITE CHILLYOUTSIDE RIGHT NOW.STORM SCAN3 SHOWING US JUSTWHO IS SEEING THE SCATTEREDSHOWERS AS YOU CAN SEE THEREIS PARTICULAR DISTURBANCE NOTAMOUNT TO GO MUCH.IT IS WHAT WE CALL A BACK-DOORFRONT.ALL OF THESE SHOWERS WILLCONTINUE TO TRACK INSTEAD OFEAST, THEY'LL BE TRACKING WESTHERE, OVER THE NEXT SEVERALHOURS.NOT EVERYONE IS GOING TO SEETHOSE SPOTTY SHOWERS, BUT IFYOU DO, YOU'LL CERTAINLY WANTTHE UMBRELLA OUTDOORS.RIGHT NOW TEMPERATURESWIDESPREAD ARE IN THE 40'SACROSS LANSDALE, BACK TOWARDNORTHEASTERN PHILADELPHIA,TELL UNTILES PHILLY AT45 DEGREES, AND CAMDEN AT 45,MT.

HOLLY AT 44.WE HEAD DOWN THE SHORE WHERETEMPS ARE ALSO IN THAT MID 40MARK FROM WILDWOOD BACK TOWARDCAPE MAY, REHOBOTH BEACH, ASWELL, WILMINGTON, CITY RIGHTAT 46 DEGREES.AND TODAY'S HIGH WILL CLIMB TO49, ONCE AGAIN, OVERCAST, WITHA CHANCE FOR ISOLATED SPOTTYSHOWERS AROUND.TAKE A LOOK AT FUTURE WEATHERTOGETHER.HERE IS 7:00 P.M.

TONIGHT.7:30 P.M.AND YOU SEE OVERCASTCONDITIONS CONTINUING INTO THEREGION, WESTERN SUBURBS, MIGHTSEE A FEW AREAS OF LIGHTDRIZZLE.AS WE HEAD TOWARDWEDNESDAY, NOT A COMPLETE WASHOUT.IN FACT, THIS PARTICULAR MODELIS SHOWING SKIES BREAKING,ESPECIALLY THE FURTHER EASTTHAT YOU GO.PLACES LIKE THE JERSEY SHORE,BACK TOWARD WESTERN AREAS OFNEW JERSEY, WE SHOULD SEE SOMECLEARING, SO NOT GOING TO BEWASH OUT, BUT STILL HAVE THATFRONTAL BOUNDARY THAT WILL BEMOVING SOUTH OF US, AND THAT'SGOING TO BRING US POTENTIALFOR SPOTTY SHOWERS ANDOVERCAST CONDITIONS ACROSS OURREGION.SO DID I LEAVE THE CHANCE FORSPOTTY SHOWERS THEREONWEDNESDAY.ALTHOUGH MOST OF THE DAY WILLBE DRY.WE WILL EVEN ENJOY FEW BREAKSOF SUNSHINE WEDNESDAY.BUT THEN WE DRY OUT COMPLETELYAS WE HEAD TOWARD WEDNESDAYNIGHT.THAT WILL WILL GAVE WAY TOFANTASTIC THURSDAY.TEMPERATURES ARE OR WILL BE, ISHOULD SAY, BACK TO THE 50'S,BUT WILL ALSO BE WINDY FORTHURSDAY BUT NICE DRY STRETCH