Philadelphia Weather: Rain Returns Wednesday

METEOROLOGIST KATE BILO JOINS US FROM HER HOME AS WE CONTINUE TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. HI, KATE. HI, JESSICA. YEAH, I'M COMING TO YOU LIVE FROM MY LIVING ROOM, TRYING TO TALK A LITTLE QUIETLY SO I DON'T WAKE UP THE KIDS SLEEPING JUST UP THAT WAY AND TOMORROW MAY BE A DAY TO SLEEP IN IF YOU'RE HOME AND YOU CAN DO SOS BECAUSE THERE'S NOT GOING TO BE MUCH SUNSHINE STREAMING THROUGH THE WINDOWS TO WAKE ANYBODY UP. ANOTHER GRAY, DREARY, RAINY DAY ON TAP FOR THE DELAWARE VALLEY. LET'S TAKE A LOOK WHAT'S GOING ON RIGHT NOW. TODAY WAS BEAUTIFUL. TONIGHT IS NICE AS WELL BUT A FEW CLOUDS ARE STARTING TO ROLL ON IN, 45 DEGREES RIGHT NOW IN THE CITY, WINDS OUT OF THE EAST SOUTHEAST, THEY ARE PICKING UP, EIGHT MILES AN HOUR RIGHT NOW, MAKING IT FEEL A LITTLE BIT COLDER, LOOKING AHEAD OVERNIGHT YOU CAN SEE CLOUDS WILL CONTINUE TO GATHER, 3:00 A.M., 5:00 A.M. TURNING MAINLY CLOUDY, BY 7:00 A.M.

WE'LL START TO SEE AFEW SHOWERS CREEPING IN BUT IT'SREALLY BY MID TO LATE MORNINGTHAT RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THEAREA AND BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES,ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF THE CITY INTHE AFTERNOON.SO YOU CAN SEE THE RAIN IS CLOSEHERE ON STORM SCAN 3.SHOWERS ALREADY STARTING TO PUSHINTO PORTIONS OF MARYLAND,HEADING IN TO DC RIGHT NOW.THE HEAVIEST YOU CAN SEE OVERSOUTH AND WESTERN VIRGINIA,THAT'S WHERE WE'RE SEEING SOMEOF THE POCKETS OF STEADIESTDOWNPOURS AND SOME OF THAT HEAVYRAIN MAY CLIP OUR SOUTHERNMOSTZONES TOMORROW.TONIGHT 40 DEGREES A SHOWERLATE OR REALLY EARLY TOMORROWMORNING BY DAYBREAK WE COULD SEEA FEW SHOWERS MOVING IN.TOMORROW TEMPERATURES DO NOT GOFAR, IT'S A RAW, CHILLY, RAINYDAY.THAT NORTHEAST WIND OF 50 TO 20MILES AN HOUR WILL MAKE IT FEELEVEN COLDER THAN IT ACTUALLY ISAND PERIODS OF RAIN ON AND OFFTHROUGHOUT THE DAY.THE RAIN DOES NOT LOOK AS HEAVYAS YESTERDAY'S RAIN.8:15 MAINLY OFF TO THE SOUTH,RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREATHROUGH MIDDAY.IT WILL BE A LITTLE BUILTLIGHTER THAN YESTERDAY, BUTSTILL AROUND IN SPURTS ON ANDOFF THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND RIGHTINTO THE EVENING HOURS AND THENIT MOVES OUT.THURSDAY A LITTLE BRIEF RIDGE OFHIGH PRESSURE STARTS TO WORK ITSWAY IN, WE'LL SEE SOME SUNSHINE,PRETTY NICE DAY, BUT THEN LOOKAT FRIDAY, YET ANOTHER ROUND OFSHOWERS ESPECIALLY EARLY IN THEDAY AND THEN POSSIBLY SOMECLEARING LATER FRIDAY WITH YETANOTHER SYSTEM WAITING IN THEWINGS TO START THE WEEKEND.SO FOR YOUR WEDNESDAY, TOMORROWPERIODS OF RAIN, THE HEAVIESTWILL BE SOUTH, LOOKING ATANYWHERE FROM A QUARTER OF ANINCH TO THE NORTH TOTHREE-QUARTERS OF AN INCH TO THESOUTH AND THAT CHILLY EAST WINDWILL BE IN EVIDENCE, MUCH LIKEIT WAS YESTERDAY.AND PRECIPITATION CHANCESCONTINUE AS WE HEAD THROUGH THEWEEKEND, AN 80% CHANCE TOMORROW,THURSDAY LOOKS RELATIVELY QUIETBUT THEN A BETTER THAN 50%CHANCE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, ANDSUNDAY WE'LL BE DODGING DROPSTHROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND.YOUR EYEWITNESS WEATHERSEVEN-DAY FORECAST, PERIODS OFRAIN TOMORROW, A NICE DAYTHURSDAY, THAT'S THE DAY TO LETTHE KIDS GET OUTSIDE AND STARTTO RUN AROUND THE YARD BECAUSEIT STARTS TO TURN SOGGY SATURDAYMORNING, COOLER SATURDAY, ANDTHEN SUNDAY SHOWER CHANCESRETURN AND THE SUN WILL BE BACKEARLY NEXT WEEK.