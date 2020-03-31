City Halts Construction On Loeb Stadium

Global  

The City of Lafayette announced it will halt construction on Loeb Stadium on Friday, April 3rd, until further notice.

- to keep workers and the community at-large safe and healthy.

The suspension of construction will be effective friday, april 3rd.

It will continue until further notice.

The closure comes just days after governor eric holcomb's state- wide stay at home order.

Lafayette leaders broke ground on the new loeb stadium back in august.

Construction was expected to be finished by the end of 2020.

The us has recorded its highest one day death toll from the coronavirus.




