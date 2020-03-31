As Outbreak Spreads in NYC, Officials Announced City’s First Death of a Minor from COVID-19 now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published As Outbreak Spreads in NYC, Officials Announced City’s First Death of a Minor from COVID-19 As the coronavirus pandemic has hit New York City particularly hard, officials announced its first death of a minor due to the virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

