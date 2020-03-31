Coronavirus Update: Mayor De Blasio Talks From USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center

Global  

Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on New York City's counter-COVID-19 efforts from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, which is being converted to another coronavirus field hospital.

