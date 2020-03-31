Global  

J.C. Penney To Furlough Staff

JC Penney announced on Tuesday it will furlough the majority of its hourly and salaried employees next month.

Furloughed employees will continue to receive full health benefits and many may receive unemployment benefits.

Penney's is the latest U.S. retailer navigating the financial strain from store closures due to the novel coronavirus.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Gap, and other retailers have also furloughed workers and closed stores amid lockdowns.

Business Insider reports the lockdowns are recommended by health experts to curb the rapidly spreading outbreak.

The new coronavirus has so far infected more than 183,000 and caused over 3,600 deaths in the United States.

