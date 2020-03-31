Workers At Burger King And Popeyes Will Have Temperature Taken Before Work

Restaurant Brands International announced new worker benefits and safety policies because of COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the parent company looks over Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons.

The company announced workers will receive a special bonus in April for working during the pandemic.

Workers also have 14 days of paid sick leave for coronavirus-related cases.

Now the company will have 15,000 infrared thermometers at their locations to confirm team members are healthy.