Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus leaves Aruba's white sand beaches void of tourists in eerily beautiful drone footage

Coronavirus leaves Aruba's white sand beaches void of tourists in eerily beautiful drone footage

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:47s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus leaves Aruba's white sand beaches void of tourists in eerily beautiful drone footage

Coronavirus leaves Aruba's white sand beaches void of tourists in eerily beautiful drone footage

Santa Cruz, Aruba is normally bursting with tourists having a blast on the beautiful beaches but the island is virtually empty as the coronavirus pandemic affects every inch of the globe.

The footage is from March 23.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.