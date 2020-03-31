Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Niagara Falls is a Ghost Town

Niagara Falls is a Ghost Town

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
Niagara Falls is a Ghost Town

Niagara Falls is a Ghost Town

Occurred on March 27, 2020 / Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: I filmed a video on my one wheel cruising around the 'high traffic' areas of Niagara Falls.

Some really spooky scenes of downtown at night as well.

On this same day, the government of Canada sent everyone a message to their phones that if they were traveling, it's now required by law to self-isolate for 14 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.