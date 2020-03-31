Salvation Army's Helps Protect Healthcare Workers

Equipment... or p-p-e... to keep health care workers safe?

It's a concern across the nation.

But that won't last long.

This building is usually filled with people as part of the salvation army's adult day program.

With that program being cancelled due to the coronavirus - it frees up space to help another population... the men and women serving on the front lines of the covid-19 battle.xxx salvation army corona-pkg-1 director joe kelly phoner: personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as ppe, continues to be a challenge.

personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as ppe, continues to be a challenge. as state leaders continue to work on gathering more gowns - gloves - and masks... they're turning to the salvation army for help.

Salvation army corona-pkg-3 we have been asked to cover the storage and the handling and the facilitating of all the ppes that come through this big initiative - through the asks and through the donation drive to store it, inventory it, and have it ready to go for all of southeast minnesota.

Salvation army corona-pkg-4 no people to look after means this salvation army building currently sits empty.

Major lisa mueller says this isn't a typical public drive the salvation army usually puts on... rather a large-scale ask where companies - corporations - and even manufacturers will pitch in to provide the precious equipment in the fight against the spread.

Director joe kelly phoner: you can also donate ppe through your local emergency manager and we'll get it to the warehouse for distribution to our health care workers, first responders, and others.

Those items are badly needed and every little bit helps.

Being just blocks away from mayo clinic... the salvation army is happy to help any way they can.

Just to know we play a small part in ensuring that our hospitals and our doctors and nurses are protected.

We're privileged to be a part of that.

/ salvation army corona-ltag-2 rochester is one of four salvation army's across minnesota storing p-p-e.

The others are in moorhead - duluth - and roseville.

/ right now - the salvation army isn't collecting any food or clothing donations.

If you'd like to help in their efforts - they're asking you donate money.

