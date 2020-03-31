Global  

What Sanders, Biden, And Trump Want To Do About Health Insurance

The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs.

And according to Business Insider, that means those same Americans are likely to lose their health insurance, too.

Around half of Americans get their insurance through employers.

Candidates Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and incumbent President Donald Trump have very different visions for expanding insurance.

Sen.

Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants a single-payer, universal, Medicare for all system.

