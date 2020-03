6,000 meals and counting; Thomas Family among those donating through Stock the Freezer

WHENEVER THERE ISA NEED -- THE CITY OFGOOD NEIGHBORSALWAYS COMESTHROUGH.TONIGHT - 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JENNACALLARI SHOWS USHOW BILLS LEGENDTHURMAN THOMAS ISGIVING BACK.... ANDEMBRACING THEBUFFALO STRONGSPIRIT.THEY'RE USED TOCOOKING BIG MEALS..AFTER ALL, THEY'REITALIAN.NICK: "WHEN THINGSGO SOUTH, THEITALIANS ALWAYS LIKETO FEED EVERYBODY."SINCE THE COVID-19OUTBREAK, NICKPITILLO AND HIS STAFFAT OSTERIA 166 INDOWNTOWN BUFFALOHAVE BEEN OPERATINGA WEBSITE CALLEDSTOCK THE FREEZERDOT COM.

IT ALLOWSPEOPLE TO BUY MEALSFOR THEMSELVES,THEIR FAMILIES, ORDONATE THEM.NICK: "THIS CAMEACROSS AS A GREATIDEA AND WE WENT ALLIN.

WE WEREN'T SUREWHAT THE ORDERSWERE GONNA BE, ANDNOW WE'RE COOKINGAS FAST AS WE CAN."THE WEBSITE HASBEEN UP AND RUNNINGFOR MORE THAN AWEEK.

AND IN THATTIME, MORE THAN 6,000THOUSAND MEALSHAVE BEEN DONATED...BUT WHEN THEYRECEIVED THIS ORDER,THEY COULDN'T HELPBUT SMILE.NICK: "I WAS JUSTECSTATIC."ONE-THOUSAND MEALSDONATED BY HALL OFFAMER THURMANTHOMAS AND HISFAMILY -- THEIR WAY OFHELPING THE CITYTHEY CALL HOME.PATTI THOMASFACETIME: "THIS ISAFFECTINGEVERYBODY.

IT'SAFFECTING ALL OF USAND IT'S TIME WEUNIFY AND BECOMEONE AND THAT'S THEONLY WAY WE'REGONNA GET THROUGHIT."THE MEALS ARE BEINGDELIVERED TOVARIOUS INNER-CITYORGANIZATIONS THATNEED IT MOST.

THEGENEROSITY -OVERWHELMING, BUTFURTHER SHOWS THATTOGETHER, WE'REBUFFALO STRONGTHURMAN THOMASFACETIME: "IT'SBUFFALO.

IT'S WHAT WEDO.

WE'VE ALWAYSBEEN ABLE TO STEP UPTO THE PLATE.

ME ANDMY WIFE LOVE BEINGBACK HERE AND LOVEBEING A PART OF THECOMMUNITY AND IT'SJUST BEEN GREAT."NICK: "I WOULDN'TWANT TO LIVEANYWHERE ELSE.

IT'SREMARKABLE, THEPEOPLE HERE."WE COULDN'T AGREEMORE.

IN DOWNTOWNBUFFALO, JENNACALLARI, 7EYEWITNESS NEWS.WE THANK YOU FOR