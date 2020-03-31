Director of Nursing (3-31-20)

Looking at sites that could serve as makeshift hospitals if needed.

Joining us tonight is tammy easton.

Tammy is the director of nursing at cameron welcome.

>> thank you.

>> we have a lot of questions.

The first one is how many people have you tested in last two days?

>> we tested about 60 people yesterday and this morning.

>> okay.

And overall do you know how many tests you completed?

>> i think we have just passed the 200 mark.

>> okay.

So how did you get your testing up and running quickly?

It's a miracle, right?

>> well, it really was but you know, we had a really dedicated group of people that were working on it.

We had an infection prevention task force of seven and we were all madly researching covid-19 and testing available and we have actually retesting mechanisms in place in just a couple weeks, we have been testing patients.

>> almost a trial and error sounds like.

>> well the first test were very, some of them we still don't have back.

It has been a very long turn around time.

Then we seek out another company with a 24 hour turn around on them and we're still utilizing that but last friday, we received some additional test kits from a company that give us a 15 minute results.

All a little different results with a different mechanism.

All serve a different purpose in the testing process.

>> okay.

So i understand you were the first ones to test the four positive cases and the four counties in northwest missouri, is that correct?

>> i believe we identified the first case in buchanan, clinton -- >> why were you testing people from st.

Joe?

>> well, we tested for c.d.c.

Guidelines any patient who presented.

At the time, the department of health and human services had a website listing testing sites and we were the only one listed in northwest missouri.

We were hearing a lot of stories from patients they had called 10, 12 providers and no one would see them or offer testing.

Some said they normally tested if prescribed by their provider but couldn't get an appointment.

They all find their way in a different mode to us.

>> have you been running tests for cameron your town?

>> we have an unlimited supply of testing capabilities now.

Are you going around the c.d.c.

Guidelines to get tested or are you following you just happen to have an unlimited number of tests?

>> we have followed the c.d.c.

Guidelines for testing.

>> thank you for joining