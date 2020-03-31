St. Joseph Stay-at-home Extension (3-31-20)

Our new normal will be staying with us for at least several more weeks..

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, tonight at midnight an extention of our stay at home order will go in effect in st.

Joseph and run through april 24th..

Kq2's kilee thomas joins us in studio with details thanks alan most of the requirements under the new order remain the same only essential businesses will be allowed to remain open -- no gatherings of more than 10 people and social distancing of 6 feet or more.

Mayor bill mcmurray says for the most part, people have been following the directives over the past couple weeks.

But because of increasing covid-19 cases both in buchanan county and regionally--the extension was needed at least for now.

The mayor added that for the next three weeks he would like to ramp up enforcement of the new order and include fines for those who do not comply.

(sot ) the mayor says he understands it's going to hurt to do this but is necessary in an effort to save lives.

The april 24th date for ending this new order matches the date students in the st.

Joseph school district are currently scheduled to head back to classes reporting in studio, kilee thomas, kq2 news a