Trump Warns Americans About The Next Two Weeks Facing Coronavirus

Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming ahead.

This is in the fight against the coronavirus becomes more urgent through the United States.

Trump urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.

“It’s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days." "It’s a matter of life and death,” Trump said in a news conference at the White House.

