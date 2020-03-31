Learning from Home (3-31-20)

Classroom now, but that doesn't mean students in the st.

Joseph school district aren't exercising their brains.

Kids and teachers alike are getting used to a new educational format: online learning.

Kq2's ron johnson takes us inside the new classroom.

<<ron johnson reporting it's been over two weeks now since students were last in school buildings in st.

Joseph, those buildings now sitting empty as teachers and students are adjusting to the changes brought on by covid-19.

My main concern right now is being able to check on my kiddos daily.

Contrary to what may be popular belief, this fifth grade teacher at hyde elementary school says some kids actually miss coming to class they miss their friends they just miss that normalcy and that schedule obviously class is not in session here at hyde elementary school on the south end butjust because school is canceled does it mean learning has to stop so anyways look at the ideas, there are lots of virtual field trip you guys can take right now welcome to the new classroom, at least for now.

An online experience that teachers say keeps kids engaged without overloading them.

We've most certainly just been working on review skills, um that have been put together by the district so that there is some consistency district-widei really like it this student said she's adjusting pretty well to the changes, she said it's like she's never left the building.

I feel like i'm still in school, cause i can talk to my teachers and all my friends.

For her mom, though it's a bit of a different story but she says they manage it is a big adjustment but we're just making do with the best that we can.

Despite the circumstances, teachers said they've embraced the opportunity of trying this new way of learning, partially because it's given them peace of mind.

I know i need some normalcy in my life and that i'd be worried about them even more if i wasn't checking on them daily.

Ron johnson kq2 news>> students in the district will remain out of the buildings until at least april 24th.