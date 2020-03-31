Scheduled to reconvene tomorrow.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell is claiming the federal government was too distracted by president donald trump's impeachment trial to pay attention to the impending coronavirus threat.

The kentucky republican told a conservative radio host today that the virus came up while the government's attention was focused the impeachment trial.

The trump administration has been severely criticized for its slow response to the spreading pandemic.

President trump initially downplayed the crisis... comparing it to the seasonal flu.

Senator mcconnell