Outer Banks Season 1 trailer Plot synopsis: Four friends.

One summer.

And $400 million in gold... OUTER BANKS is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Starring Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Caroline Arapoglou, Nicholas Cirillo, Adina Porter release date April 15, 2020 (on Netflix)