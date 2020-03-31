Global  

Outer Banks Season 1

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Outer Banks Season 1 trailer Plot synopsis: Four friends.

One summer.

And $400 million in gold... OUTER BANKS is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (aka the Pogues) in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Starring Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Madelyn Cline, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Caroline Arapoglou, Nicholas Cirillo, Adina Porter release date April 15, 2020 (on Netflix)

fred7722

fred Wild Horse Herd Welcomes First Foal Since Deadly Hurricane Season on the Outer Banks😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/a8I7FyaIC3 47 minutes ago

juliamckinney

juliamckinney RT @Southern_Living: Wild horse herd welcomes first foal since deadly hurricane season on the Outer Banks: https://t.co/PiqWCZe6c0 https://… 9 hours ago

Southern_Living

Southern Living Wild horse herd welcomes first foal since deadly hurricane season on the Outer Banks: https://t.co/PiqWCZe6c0 https://t.co/RUJLghItcW 10 hours ago

pathurley16

Pat Hurley I already know there is a season Two.But i will still binge watching it from 7-2:30 like it’s my job Outer Banks (… https://t.co/81yb1I6ch0 16 hours ago

MeanieCristini

cms RT @Trifragger: Just started watching the most recent season of @WickedTuna and @CaptMarciano remains the house favorite. Even in the Oute… 23 hours ago

Trifragger

#NintendoSwitch Game and Developer Ambassador Just started watching the most recent season of @WickedTuna and @CaptMarciano remains the house favorite. Even in the Outer Banks. 1 day ago

tchevalier10

Leila Knight RT @Freedom4Horses: Foal found on Outer Banks proves wild horse resilience after deadly hurricane season https://t.co/VYZXkZ56pS #wildhorse… 1 day ago

GeriBAnderson

Geri B Anderson Wild Horse Herd Welcomes First Foal Since Deadly Hurricane Season on the Outer Banks https://t.co/PDDJyECvW6 1 day ago

