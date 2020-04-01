Global  

US Might Ease Sanctions On Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. may consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations.

According to Reuters, by doing so, the U.S. would help those nations fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Pompeo stressed that humanitarian supplies are exempt from sanctions on Tehran.

Even so, U.S. sanctions deter many firms from humanitarian trade with Iran.

Iran accused the U.S. of “medical terror” but Pompeo’s spokeswoman said it wasn’t the sanctions fault but the regime.

