U.S. Census Bureau faces challenges collecting responses amid COVID-19 outbreak





The April 1 deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census is fast approaching and the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Florida and parts of South Florida are around and below the national average response percentage of 35 percent right now.

