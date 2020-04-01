Warren Says She Will Watch Over Corporations Loans 'Carefully'

Global  

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren wants corporations getting money from the stimulus package to use it responsibly.

She wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In it Warren pressed them to use their power to assure corporations don’t abuse the money.

She urged Mnuchin to not give money to companies with a history of “financial mismanagement or lawbreaking.

