No coronavirus cases in Coos County; doctors and residents anticipate it soon

eva kicklighter, coquille resident:?i definitely know it here.

It definitely here.

And it scary.

It absolutely is?

00:05 take lower with oregon coronavirus numbers growning by the day, eva kicklighter is confident coos county will see it first case very soon.

She says that a scary thought.?i believe it out there.

And wee coming in contact with people who are potentially are carrying this?

As of monday, 187 people have been tested in the county.

164 came back negative& and 23 are still pending.

00:33 evita: kicklighter says she worried not enough people are getting testing here in coos county, which could be why there no cases here.

And some doctors are saying that true.

They say the guidelines on who can be tested are still very limited, so they haven been able to do many tests.

Doctor megan holland says they have to limit testing because of the nationwide lack of personal protective equiptment.

But she worried that what causing the county to miss positive cases.

Phoner:?wee doing testing that very limited.

It based on people where wee looking at whether or not they need to be hospitalized?

Until they do see a positive case, holland hopes the community makes the effort to stop the spread.?just frequent hand washing, wearing masks at work, not touching doorknobs, changing my close as soon as i get in my house?

That why kicklighter says protecting herself from others is the only thing she can do right now.

