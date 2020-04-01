Global  

Marriott announces data breach

Marriott announces data breach

Marriott announces data breach

Marriott announces data breach affecting 5 million people, the hotel chain says affected guests will receive an email.

Marriott announces data breach

IMPACTED BY A DATA BREACH.THE INCIDENT INVOLVES NAMES,ADDRESSES AND PHONE NUMBERS --AS WELL AS INFORMATION FROMMARRIOTT'S LOYALTY PROGRAM.ACCOUNT NUMBERS ASSOCIATED WITHTHIRD-PARTY LOYALTY PROGRAMS,SUCH AS AIRLINE FREQUENT FLIERACCOUNTS, MAY HAVE ALSO BEENCOMPROMISED.MARRIOTT IS SENDING EMAILS TOGUESTS INVOLVED.HEALTH-VWALMART AND SAMS CLUB ARE GOING




