Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Whole Foods employees demand for better treatment in 'sick-out'

Whole Foods employees demand for better treatment in 'sick-out'

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Whole Foods employees demand for better treatment in 'sick-out'

Whole Foods employees demand for better treatment in 'sick-out'

KEZI 9 News is unable to confirm if any employees called out sick today at the Eugene location.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Whole Foods employees demand for better treatment in 'sick-out'

News.

Whole food's employees nationwide are staging a "sick out" to protest their parent company-- amazon's - coronavirus policy.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy is live outside the whole foods in eugene -- with what this could mean for grocery shoppers.

Matt and renee-- the walkout was organized on social media and was supposed to happen today.

But there are still customers going in and out of the store here in downtown... so from what i can see from the outside..

It's business as usual.

So we don't know how many employees stayed home today... but we do know at least some of them are growing frustrated about how the company is treating them.

Employees want sick pay for workers who choose to self- isolate instead of coming to work.

They're also demanding immediate shutdown of any store across the country where an employee has tested positve.

A social media post promoting the walk-out says -- quote -- "covid-19 is a very real threat to the safety of our workforce and our customers.

We cannot wait for politicians, institutions, or our own management to step in to protect us."

We have 18 cases of covid 19 in lane county... but as far as we know... none of the patients worked here.

Employees in california, new york city, chicago, and louisiana have tested positive.

I did reach out to whole foods but i have not heard back at this time.

Reporting live in eugene connor mccarthy kezi nine




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Max111206

MaxineElizabeth1 Whole Foods employees across the US plan on calling in sick on Tuesday to demand paid leave for w... https://t.co/MDHCh7Q51V via @YahooNews 8 minutes ago

wolfcalledstorm

a×wolf×called×storm RT @jetboy24: Whole Foods(Amazon) workers hold ‘sick-out’ to demand hazard pay during pandemic An organized employees group is calling for… 17 minutes ago

jetboy24

Sagar Whole Foods(Amazon) workers hold ‘sick-out’ to demand hazard pay during pandemic An organized employees group is ca… https://t.co/TVAjo7BzwT 17 minutes ago

crypticvalentin

Vas Whole Foods(Amazon) workers hold ‘sick-out’ to demand hazard pay during pandemic An organized employees group is ca… https://t.co/Gi7cpYtPZX 18 minutes ago

Phoenix_Firez

Metanoia RT @NaomiStarkman: Tomorrow, @WholeFoods employees will call in sick to demand paid leave, free #coronavirus testing for all employees, and… 24 minutes ago

palumboliu

David Palumbo-Liu RT @FiercelyFitbyG: Whole Foods employees across the US plan on calling in sick on Tuesday to demand paid leave for workers as the coronavi… 1 hour ago

RudyHarperWXYZ

Rudy Harper RT @wxyzdetroit: Whole Foods employees protest, demand ‘hazard pay’ for working during crisis https://t.co/QPlqCRrh4d 2 hours ago

Nicho3rdrail

Nicho Ybarra RT @SocialistVoice: Whole Foods workers hold sick-out to demand hazard pay during coronavirus pandemic An organised employees group is cal… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.