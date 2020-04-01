Saint Francis Health System to Conduct In-House COVID-19 Testing now < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:14s - Published Saint Francis Health System to Conduct In-House COVID-19 Testing 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Saint Francis Health System to Conduct In-House COVID-19 Testing INSTEAD OF SENDING TESTSPECIMENS TO "OUT OF STATE"COMMERCIAL LABS FORPROCESSING. NOW.. THEY WILLBE PROCESSED IN THE SAINTFRANCIS LABORATORY... ANDDOCTORS WILL GET THE RESULTSON THEIR PATIENTS IN24-HOURS.





