What to do when rent is due?
Las Vegas rental manager provides tips on what to due during the COVID-19 pandemic, for renters and landlords.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What to do when rent is due? AND...MANY OF YOU.....ARE OUT OF A JOB! WHILE THEGOVERNOR ORDERED....TO STOP EVICTIONS....YOU STILL HAVE TO PAY....YOUR RENT.MY CO-ANCHOR.....TODD QUINONES IS WORKING FROMHOME.HE'S BEEN LOOKING FORANSWERS.....FOR SO MANY OF YOU!VB 5:54 THE OPTIONS FOR CERTAINTENANTS FOR INSTANCE...AGAIN COMMUNICATION.TALK TO YOUR PROPERTY MANAGERAND THELANDLORD ONCE YOU'VE HAD THATCONVERSATION YOU CAN WORKOUT APAYMENT PLAN FOR AFTER YOU GETBACK TO WORK.6:04 TQ 12:28 THIS IS NOT ABOUTFREE RENT.THEY WILL NOT BE EVICTED ANDTHEY WON'T HAVE TO PAY LATEFEES AND PENALTIES BUT THEY AREON THE FLIP SIDE FOR LANDLORDSWHEN LANDLORDS ARE CALLINGTHEIR BANKS AND SAYING HEY ANDI'VE HEARD FROM A TENANT I'MNOT TALKING ABOUT MY PROPERTIESBUT I'VE HAD CONVERSATIONS WITHOTHER PEOPLE AND THEY ARESAYING THE LANDLORDS ARECALLING I KNOW MY TENANT IS NOTGOING TO PAY RENT FOR APRILWHAT DO I DO AND THE LANDLORDSARE TALKING TO THEIR LENDERSAND BANKS AND THE BANKS ARESAYING WE CAN GO AHEAD ANDDEFER THIS.13:10 TQ 6:29 WHAT WOULD YOUSAY TO LANDLORDS OUT THERE WHOMIGHT WHO UNDER THEIR OWNFINANCIAL PRESSURE PUT PRESSUREON THEIR TENANTS TO FORCE THEMTO PAY AND PAY ON TIME.6:46 VB 7:02 IS THERE SOMEBODYWHO IS GOING TO TRY THAT?SURE.THE EVICTION COURTS ARE CLOSED.MOST OF THE EVICTION COMPANIESWE UTILIZE TO PUT THE NOTICESON THEY ARE NOT GOING TO DO IT.IT'S GOING TO BE DIFFICULT FORA LANDLORD.THEY REALLY NEED TO FIGURE OUTHOW TO MAKE THIS WORK BECAUSEIT'S IN EVERYBODY'S BESTINTEREST.THE OBLIGATION TO PAY RENTDOESN'T GO AWAY.THE TENANT IS JUST ASKING FORRELIEF AT THIS TIME TO BE ABLETO PAY THOSE PAYMENTS IN THEFUTURE.7:32 VB 2:53 WHAT I'M FINDINGIS THAT PEOPLE ARE WORKINGTOGETHER.WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.I'M FINDING AGENTS ARE BEINGMORE UNDERSTANDING LANDLORDSARE BEING MORE UNDERSTANDING3:02WEBSITE AND HOTLINENON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES....NEED TO CLOSE TO THE PUBLIC...





