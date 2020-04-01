Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Bensalem 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:27s - Published Jan Carabeo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Bensalem NORMAL IN THE 50'S.NOW BACK OVER TO YOU.THANKS, LAR ACE.WE ARE UPDATING BREAKING NEWSRIGHT NOW.SERIOUS CRASH SHUT DOWN ALLNORTH BOUND LANES OF THETRAFFIC ON I-95 IN BENSALEM."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO'S LIVE AT THE SCENEWITH THE VERY LATEST, JAN.REPORTER: GOOD MORNING.STATE POLICE ARE DIVERTINGTRAFFIC OFF I-95 NORTHBOUNDLANES THIS MORNING AT ACADEMYROAD AND LINDEN AVENUE.THAT IS WHERE WE ARE COMING TOYOU LIVE THIS MORNING.BUT THE CRASH ACTUALLY HAPPENCLOSE TORE WOODHAVEN ROAD.THAT ENTIRE STRETCH OF I-95NORTH IS NOW SHUT DOWN ASSTATE POLICE INVESTIGATE.TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO AS WETAKE YOU CLOSER TO THE CRASHSCENE.OFFICIALS ARE NOT COMMENTINGON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLEINJURED THIS MORNING OR THESEVERITY OF THEIR INJURIES BUTYOU CAN SEE THIS IS A I VERYSERIOUS CRASH.AT LEAST TWO VEHICLES AREINVOLVED AND INVESTIGATORSHAVE PLACED A TARP OVER ONE OFTHOSE VEHICLES THIS MORNING.NEW WE ARE TOLD THIS CRASHHAPPENED AROUND 1:45 ON I-95NORTH, AGAIN CLOSE TOREWOODHAVEN ROAD, AT THIS POINT,IN WORD ON WHAT CAUSED THISWRECK.INVESTIGATORS WILL ONLY SAYTHAT ON THE RECORD THAT THISIS A MULTI VEHICLE CRASH, WITHINJURIES, OF COURSE, WE WILLKEEP YOU UP TO DATE AND IF YOUARE AN ESSENTIAL PERSON WHO ISTRAVELING THIS MORNING, THENYOU DO WANT TO MAKE SURE YOUUNDERSTAND THAT THIS SECTIONOF I-95 IS BEING DETOURED OFFTHE ACADEMY ROAD EXIT.SO, A LITTLE BIT EXTRA TIME.





You Might Like

Tweets about this ✵Ashley✵ RT @6abc: Police said people were rushed to area hospitals early Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 north in Bensalem… 7 hours ago Action News on 6abc Police said people were rushed to area hospitals early Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 nor… https://t.co/2YoaiY7aCU 14 hours ago Nicolai Kruger RT @ThePortlandTrib: I-5's southbound lanes are closed two miles north of the Woodburn Interchange by a multi-vehicle crash with serious in… 22 hours ago KGW News Serious multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lane of I-5 near Woodburn https://t.co/QupOgGWIkK 1 day ago Sara #ALLORA!! RT @KATUNews: HAPPENING NOW: Multi-vehicle crash closes down all I-5 SB lands north of Woodburn. Life Flight responding to the scene: http… 1 day ago KATU News HAPPENING NOW: Multi-vehicle crash closes down all I-5 SB lands north of Woodburn. Life Flight responding to the sc… https://t.co/GjRIBaQCt4 1 day ago Portland Tribune I-5's southbound lanes are closed two miles north of the Woodburn Interchange by a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries. 1 day ago News Radio 1190 KEX All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed two miles north of the Woodburn Interchange following a multi vehic… https://t.co/HKxMafVDcp 1 day ago