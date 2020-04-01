Global  

Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Bensalem

Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Bensalem
Jan Carabeo reports.
Serious Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Bensalem

NORMAL IN THE 50'S.NOW BACK OVER TO YOU.THANKS, LAR ACE.WE ARE UPDATING BREAKING NEWSRIGHT NOW.SERIOUS CRASH SHUT DOWN ALLNORTH BOUND LANES OF THETRAFFIC ON I-95 IN BENSALEM."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO'S LIVE AT THE SCENEWITH THE VERY LATEST, JAN.REPORTER: GOOD MORNING.STATE POLICE ARE DIVERTINGTRAFFIC OFF I-95 NORTHBOUNDLANES THIS MORNING AT ACADEMYROAD AND LINDEN AVENUE.THAT IS WHERE WE ARE COMING TOYOU LIVE THIS MORNING.BUT THE CRASH ACTUALLY HAPPENCLOSE TORE WOODHAVEN ROAD.THAT ENTIRE STRETCH OF I-95NORTH IS NOW SHUT DOWN ASSTATE POLICE INVESTIGATE.TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO AS WETAKE YOU CLOSER TO THE CRASHSCENE.OFFICIALS ARE NOT COMMENTINGON THE NUMBER OF PEOPLEINJURED THIS MORNING OR THESEVERITY OF THEIR INJURIES BUTYOU CAN SEE THIS IS A I VERYSERIOUS CRASH.AT LEAST TWO VEHICLES AREINVOLVED AND INVESTIGATORSHAVE PLACED A TARP OVER ONE OFTHOSE VEHICLES THIS MORNING.NEW WE ARE TOLD THIS CRASHHAPPENED AROUND 1:45 ON I-95NORTH, AGAIN CLOSE TOREWOODHAVEN ROAD, AT THIS POINT,IN WORD ON WHAT CAUSED THISWRECK.INVESTIGATORS WILL ONLY SAYTHAT ON THE RECORD THAT THISIS A MULTI VEHICLE CRASH, WITHINJURIES, OF COURSE, WE WILLKEEP YOU UP TO DATE AND IF YOUARE AN ESSENTIAL PERSON WHO ISTRAVELING THIS MORNING, THENYOU DO WANT TO MAKE SURE YOUUNDERSTAND THAT THIS SECTIONOF I-95 IS BEING DETOURED OFFTHE ACADEMY ROAD EXIT.SO, A LITTLE BIT EXTRA TIME.




