NHS Nightingale Director on hospital logistics

Alan McGlennan, the Medical Director of NHS Nightingale, a temporary 4000-bed hospital facility inside London's ExCeL exhibition centre, has explained the logistics of staffing and operating one of the largest hospitals in the world.

The facility is expected to open this week.

Report by Keaneyn.

