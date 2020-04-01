10-year-old wins skateboard title in her back garden

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:44s
The UK might be in lockdown, but that didn't stop 10-year-old skateboarder Roxana Howlett winning a national title over the weekend.

0
SKATEBOARDER ROXANA HOWLETT DOING A ROUTINE IN HER GARDEN WHICH WON HER THE SKATEBOARD ENGLAND TITLE IN THE ORGANISATION'S "VIRTUAL" CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWS: EXETER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 27, 2020)

1.

SKATEBOARDER ROXANA HOWLETT DOING A ROUTINE IN HER GARDEN WHICH WON HER THE SKATEBOARD ENGLAND TITLE IN THE ORGANISATION'S "VIRTUAL" CHAMPIONSHIP STORY: The UK might be in lockdown, but that didn't stop 10-year-old skateboarder Roxana Howlett winning a national title over the weekend.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Skateboard England to get creative when organisers had to cancel the national championship - an Olympic qualifying event - due to have taken place in Manchester last weekend.

Instead England's national skateboard federation announced its first ever virtual national championship.

Skateboarders were tasked with filming a trick or routine at home and submitting it online with the winners being announced at 1600GMT on March 29.

An extra twist was the public voted for the winner rather than the normal judging format - and Howlett received the highest number of votes from the skateboarding public to claim the women's title.

The 10-year-old from Exeter in south west England won the prize money although there were no Olympic qualification points for this virtual competition.

Alex Decunha won the men's title.

(Production: Tim Hart)




