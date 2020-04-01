Coronavirus Can't Mess With 87-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Coronavirus Can't Mess With 87-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout Routine The coronavirus pandemic can’t mess with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s workout routine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this