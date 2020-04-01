Global  

Charity donates free food to those in need during coronavirus lockdown

Charity donates free food to those in need during coronavirus lockdown

Charity donates free food to those in need during coronavirus lockdown

A charity based in Kingston, London, has started to distribute free food donated by the local Aldi supermarket to residents in the area during the coronavirus lockdown.

Many of those collecting the free food are doing so on behalf of the elderly and the vulnerable.

