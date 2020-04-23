London charity: Virus layoffs force families into poverty Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:16s - Published now London charity: Virus layoffs force families into poverty Charities warn more people will need assistance in the UK, as families are pushed into poverty due to the coronavirus outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © London charity: Virus layoffs force families into poverty https://t.co/seZEu4vWcv 5 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: London charity: Virus layoffs force families into poverty: Charities warn more people will need assistanc… https://t.co/GbAq2oho1P 5 minutes ago