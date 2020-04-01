Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation

Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation

Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation

Residents at a residential home have recreated a giant game of Kerplunk to lift their spirits in isolation.

The game was made from garden netting, a cardboard box, bamboo canes and balls by staff at Fir Villa Residential Home in Somerset.

A video and pictures posted on Facebook show residents smiling and laughing as they carefully pull out the sticks.

Eight of the residents at the home, which cares for 22 people aged over 65 including those with dementia, took part in the giant game.

Laura McAllister, activities coordinator at Fir Villa, said she had been inspired after seeing a life-sized version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos at another care home.

“We played our own game of Hungry Hippos here and I was thinking what else we could do,” she told the PA news agency.

“I was using the netting in the garden and thought if I rolled it up, I could make it into a Kerplunk game.

“I put it together when I came into work with a cardboard box that we had and I cut bamboo sticks in half with tape at the end to make sure it was safe.

“We had a big game of eight residents playing together.

One of the other ladies had been doing a Skype call with family at the time so she then came and had a one-on-one game.

“We’re doing different activities to help with the isolation of not having visitors coming in.” The facility, in the village of Marston Magna, is home to 22 residents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EveningExpress

Evening Express Care home recreates giant game of Kerplunk to lift morale in isolation https://t.co/k3g6XLAdMB https://t.co/ALtNwalfkA 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.