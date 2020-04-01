Global  

COVID-19: Restaurant in US' California makes & delivers quality meals to doctors & nurses

Amid COVID-19 crisis, a restaurant in US is preparing meals for doctors and nurses.

California’s Marmalade Café delivers 200 meals a day to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The meals are being funded for two months by Discovery which operates food TV channels.

The restaurant owner said, "It feels really good that Discovery came to myself to have Marmalade Café in Santa Monica make the food for the hospital and the doctors.

It's a big difference than the normal everyday where I do make customers happy and it's a good feeling when you when you provide a product for a customer -- but now you're really doing something great for society." Watch the video for more.

