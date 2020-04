North Carolina Coffee Shop Owner Transitions to Groceries to Provide for Community

12:20:00 'WHEN THE GOING GETSTOUGH THE TOUGH GET GOING.

THATTOUGH THE TOUGH GET GOING.

THATIS AMERICA.'

02TOUGH THE TOUGH GET GOING.

THATIS AMERICA.'

02WHEN WE FIRST MET DANIELIS AMERICA.'

02WHEN WE FIRST MET DANIELWHEN WE FIRST MET DANIELWHEN WE FIRST MET DANIELJOYCE... AT THE MAD BEAN ON EASTJOYCE... AT THE MAD BEAN ON EASTJOYCE... AT THE MAD BEAN ON EASTMURPHY STREET IN MADISON...MURPHY STREET IN MADISON...MURPHY STREET IN MADISON...HE EXPLAINED HOW HE'D LEFT THEHE EXPLAINED HOW HE'D LEFT THEHE EXPLAINED HOW HE'D LEFT THEJOB HE'D MOVED BACK TOJOB HE'D MOVED BACK TOJOB HE'D MOVED BACK TOTOWN FOR... AND PUT ALL HIS EGGSTOWN FOR... AND PUT ALL HIS EGGSTOWN FOR... AND PUT ALL HIS EGGSINTO ONE BASKET FOR A COFFEEINTO ONE BASKET FOR A COFFEEINTO ONE BASKET FOR A COFFEESHOP IDEA.INTO ONE BASKET FOR A COFFEESHOP IDEA.01:15:00 'THE RESTRICTIONSSHOP IDEA.01:15:00 'THE RESTRICTIONS01:15:00 'THE RESTRICTIONS01:15:00 'THE RESTRICTIONSSTARTED GETTING TIGHTER ANDSTARTED GETTING TIGHTER ANDTIGHTER.'

03TIGHTER.'

03COVID-19 NOW HAS HIM PUTTINGCOVID-19 NOW HAS HIM PUTTINGEGGS... IN OTHER PEOPLES'EGGS... IN OTHER PEOPLES'BASKETS.EGGS... IN OTHER PEOPLES'BASKETS.47:00 'YEAH, WE DECIDED TO KINDBASKETS.47:00 'YEAH, WE DECIDED TO KIND47:00 'YEAH, WE DECIDED TO KIND47:00 'YEAH, WE DECIDED TO KINDOF CHANGE GEARS HERE RECENTLY.'47:00 'YEAH, WE DECIDED TO KINDOF CHANGE GEARS HERE RECENTLY.'03OF CHANGE GEARS HERE RECENTLY.'03OF CHANGE GEARS HERE RECENTLY.'03THE BUSINESS... IS IN THE FORMER03THE BUSINESS... IS IN THE FORMERTHE BUSINESS... IS IN THE FORMERTHE BUSINESS... IS IN THE FORMERMADISON WHOLESALEMADISON WHOLESALEMADISON WHOLESALEGROCERY COMPANY'S 136 YEAR OLDGROCERY COMPANY'S 136 YEAR OLDGROCERY COMPANY'S 136 YEAR OLDBUILDING.BUILDING.BUILDING.THE COFFEE SHOP AND DELI WAS ONTHE COFFEE SHOP AND DELI WAS ONTHE COFFEE SHOP AND DELI WAS ONTHE FIRST FLOOR... SECONDTHE FIRST FLOOR... SECONDTHE FIRST FLOOR... SECONDFLOOR... A LIVE PERFORMANCETHE FIRST FLOOR... SECONDFLOOR... A LIVE PERFORMANCEVENUE AND BAR...FLOOR... A LIVE PERFORMANCEVENUE AND BAR...VENUE AND BAR...03:58:00 'THE CASH REGISTER,03:58:00 'THE CASH REGISTER,THIS SCALE BEHIND ME HERE, AND03:58:00 'THE CASH REGISTER,THIS SCALE BEHIND ME HERE, ANDALL OFTHIS SCALE BEHIND ME HERE, ANDALL OFTHIS SCALE BEHIND ME HERE, ANDALL OFTHE SHELVES YOU SEE.

THESE AREALL OFTHE SHELVES YOU SEE.

THESE ARETHE SHELVES YOU SEE.

THESE ARETHE SHELVES YOU SEE.

THESE AREALL ORIGINAL TO THE BUILDING.'THE SHELVES YOU SEE.

THESE AREALL ORIGINAL TO THE BUILDING.'06ALL ORIGINAL TO THE BUILDING.'06ALL ORIGINAL TO THE BUILDING.'06THE VENUE AND BAR SHUT DOWN06THE VENUE AND BAR SHUT DOWNTHE VENUE AND BAR SHUT DOWNTHE VENUE AND BAR SHUT DOWNFIRST...FIRST...FIRST...THEY TRANSITIONED TO CURBSIDETHEY TRANSITIONED TO CURBSIDETHEY TRANSITIONED TO CURBSIDEPICKUP FOR THE DELI ANDPICKUP FOR THE DELI ANDPICKUP FOR THE DELI ANDCOFFEE SHOP...PICKUP FOR THE DELI ANDCOFFEE SHOP...BUT... AS THEY WORKED TO PUSHCOFFEE SHOP...BUT... AS THEY WORKED TO PUSHBUT... AS THEY WORKED TO PUSHBUT... AS THEY WORKED TO PUSHFORWARD...BUT... AS THEY WORKED TO PUSHFORWARD...NATFORWARD...NATFORWARD...NATTHE ANSWER... WAS ACTUALLY...NATTHE ANSWER... WAS ACTUALLY...THE ANSWER... WAS ACTUALLY...THE ANSWER... WAS ACTUALLY...GOING BACK.

06:01:00 'WE CANGOING BACK.

06:01:00 'WE CANGOING BACK.

06:01:00 'WE CANCHANGE OUR WHOLE GAME SO WE CANGOING BACK.

06:01:00 'WE CANCHANGE OUR WHOLE GAME SO WE CANDOCHANGE OUR WHOLE GAME SO WE CANDODOSOMETHING TO HELP.'

03SOMETHING TO HELP.'

03GROCERY STORES... ARE ESSENTIALGROCERY STORES... ARE ESSENTIALGROCERY STORES... ARE ESSENTIALBUSINESSES.BUSINESSES.BUSINESSES.BUT THERE ARE ONLY A COUPLEBUT THERE ARE ONLY A COUPLEGROCERY OPTIONS FOR MADISONIANS.GROCERY OPTIONS FOR MADISONIANS.ACTUALLY... I SHOULD SAY...GROCERY OPTIONS FOR MADISONIANS.ACTUALLY... I SHOULD SAY...WERE.ACTUALLY... I SHOULD SAY...WERE.ACTUALLY... I SHOULD SAY...WERE.03:11:00 'WE DECIDED TO JUSTWERE.03:11:00 'WE DECIDED TO JUST03:11:00 'WE DECIDED TO JUSTBRING IN AS MUCH AS WE COULD TOBRING IN AS MUCH AS WE COULD TOTRY TO HELP BE ANOTHER OUTLET TOTRY TO HELP BE ANOTHER OUTLET TOTRY TO HELP BE ANOTHER OUTLET TOGET THE COMMUNITY THEIRGET THE COMMUNITY THEIRGET THE COMMUNITY THEIRRESOURCES AND THEIR ESSENTIALS.'RESOURCES AND THEIR ESSENTIALS.'RESOURCES AND THEIR ESSENTIALS.'0808THE TABLES WERE CLEARED OUT...THE TABLES WERE CLEARED OUT...REPLACED BY ALL YOU SEE HERE.REPLACED BY ALL YOU SEE HERE.REPLACED BY ALL YOU SEE HERE.FOOD... PLACED BACK ON THEFOOD... PLACED BACK ON THESHELVES USED FOR THE GROCERYSTORE FOR NEARLY 100 YEARS.STORE FOR NEARLY 100 YEARS.07:04:00 'IT ALMOST SEEMS LIKE07:04:00 'IT ALMOST SEEMS LIKE07:04:00 'IT ALMOST SEEMS LIKEWERE ALL WORKING FOR EACHWERE ALL WORKING FOR EACHOTHERS BUSINESSES RIGHT NOW.OTHERS BUSINESSES RIGHT NOW.THERES NO INHIBITIONS,OTHERS BUSINESSES RIGHT NOW.THERES NO INHIBITIONS,EVERYBODYSTHERES NO INHIBITIONS,EVERYBODYSEVERYBODYSHELPING EVERYBODY.'

07THEY'RE CARRYING EVERYTHING THEYTHEY'RE CARRYING EVERYTHING THEYCAN... PREFERRING TO SELL INCAN... PREFERRING TO SELL INCAN... PREFERRING TO SELL INBULK...CAN... PREFERRING TO SELL INBULK...ITEMS LIKE THE CLASSIC... YETBULK...ITEMS LIKE THE CLASSIC... YETITEMS LIKE THE CLASSIC... YETITEMS LIKE THE CLASSIC... YETHIGH DEMAND MILK... NATHIGH DEMAND MILK... NATHIGH DEMAND MILK... NATBREAD...HIGH DEMAND MILK... NATBREAD...NATBREAD...NATBREAD...NATAND EGGS.NATAND EGGS.NATAND EGGS.08:47:00 'WE CANT KEEP THEM.AND EGGS.08:47:00 'WE CANT KEEP THEM.08:47:00 'WE CANT KEEP THEM.08:47:00 'WE CANT KEEP THEM.WERE ORDERING A TRUCK EVERYWERE ORDERING A TRUCK EVERYWERE ORDERING A TRUCK EVERYOTHER DAY JUST TO KEEP STOCK.'WERE ORDERING A TRUCK EVERYOTHER DAY JUST TO KEEP STOCK.'04OTHER DAY JUST TO KEEP STOCK.'04OTHER DAY JUST TO KEEP STOCK.'04A MODEL FROM THE PAST... THAT IN04A MODEL FROM THE PAST... THAT INA MODEL FROM THE PAST... THAT INA MODEL FROM THE PAST... THAT INTHE FUTURE... WILL INCLUDE LOCALTHE FUTURE... WILL INCLUDE LOCALFARMERS FOR THINGS LIKE WHOLECHICKENS... GROUND BEEF... ANDCHICKENS... GROUND BEEF... ANDPORK.CHICKENS... GROUND BEEF... ANDPORK.09:22:00 'WERE WORKING WITHPORK.09:22:00 'WERE WORKING WITH09:22:00 'WERE WORKING WITH09:22:00 'WERE WORKING WITHTHREE RIGHT NOW, WHO IN ABOUT ATHREE RIGHT NOW, WHO IN ABOUT ATHREE RIGHT NOW, WHO IN ABOUT AMONTH OUT WILL HAVE SOME STOCKTHREE RIGHT NOW, WHO IN ABOUT AMONTH OUT WILL HAVE SOME STOCKFOR US.'

05MONTH OUT WILL HAVE SOME STOCKFOR US.'

05MONTH OUT WILL HAVE SOME STOCKFOR US.'

05WITH THE SAME IDEA JOYCE HADFOR US.'

05WITH THE SAME IDEA JOYCE HADWITH THE SAME IDEA JOYCE HADWITH THE SAME IDEA JOYCE HADWHEN HE OPENED THE MAD BEAN...WHEN HE OPENED THE MAD BEAN...WHEN HE OPENED THE MAD BEAN...YOU CAN HELP OTHERS... AND HELPYOU CAN HELP OTHERS... AND HELPYOU CAN HELP OTHERS... AND HELPYOURSELF.YOURSELF.YOURSELF.AND VICE VERSA.AND VICE VERSA.05:30:00 'WE ARE AMERICAN, AND05:30:00 'WE ARE AMERICAN, ANDTHIS SMALL TOWN IS ONE OF THETHIS SMALL TOWN IS ONE OF THEMOST AMERICAN TOWNS I KNOW ANDMOST AMERICAN TOWNS I KNOW ANDEVERY SINGLE ONE OF US HAVEEVERY SINGLE ONE OF US HAVEEVERY SINGLE ONE OF US HAVERALLIED TOGETHER.'

07RALLIED TOGETHER.'

07THEY'RE ALSO DOING THINGS SOMETHEY'RE ALSO DOING THINGS SOMEOF OUR LARGER CHAINOF OUR LARGER CHAINOF OUR LARGER CHAINSTORES ARE DOING... LIKESTORES ARE DOING... LIKESTORES ARE DOING... LIKESTICKERS ON THE FLOOR FOR SOCIALSTICKERS ON THE FLOOR FOR SOCIALSTICKERS ON THE FLOOR FOR SOCIALDISTANCING... AND EXTRASTICKERS ON THE FLOOR FOR SOCIALDISTANCING... AND EXTRACLEANING... AMONG OTHERDISTANCING... AND EXTRACLEANING... AMONG OTHERDISTANCING... AND EXTRACLEANING... AMONG OTHERMEASURES.CLEANING... AMONG OTHERMEASURES.MEASURES.