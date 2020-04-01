Global  

Kevin Hart Supplying Philadelphia Community With Hot Meals During COVID-19 Outbreak

Kevin Hart Supplying Philadelphia Community With Hot Meals During COVID-19 Outbreak

Kevin Hart Supplying Philadelphia Community With Hot Meals During COVID-19 Outbreak

Comedian Kevin Hart is giving back to his hometown during the coronavirus crisis.

Hart partnered with Hungry @ Home to feed the elderly and those in need in the Philadelphia community.

