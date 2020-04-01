Kevin Hart Supplying Philadelphia Community With Hot Meals During COVID-19 Outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published Kevin Hart Supplying Philadelphia Community With Hot Meals During COVID-19 Outbreak Comedian Kevin Hart is giving back to his hometown during the coronavirus crisis. Hart partnered with Hungry @ Home to feed the elderly and those in need in the Philadelphia community. 0

