Kevin Hart Donates Meals To Philadelphia Families

Hart is giving back to his hometown during the coronavirus crisis.
KEVIN HART IS MAKING A BIG DIFFERENCE IN HIS HOMETOWN OF PHILADELPHIA DURING THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC. THE COMEDIAN AND ACTOR IS DONATING MEALS TO THE ELDERLY AND THOSE AFFECTED BY THE CRISIS, THROUGH HUNGRY AT HOME. FAMILY STYLE FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE, THAT PROVIDES MEALS TO RESIDENTS, SO THEY NEVER HAVE TO LEAVE THEIR HOMES. MADE BY PROFESSIONAL CHEF THEN SEALED AND DELIVERED IN TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED BAG.




