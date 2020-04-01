Rise in new coronavirus cases in UK is concerning - health service boss

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
The rise in new coronavirus cases in Britain is concerning, as are the rates of hospital admissions in London and the Midlands, Public Health England's medical director Yvonne Doyle said on Wednesday.

"(The number of new cases) is slightly concerning, it's still too early to say whether the plateau of hospital admissions have ended," Doyle said, noting that the number of new cases had risen every day for the past three days.

"The threat is everywhere.

We need to protect the NHS (National Health Service) everywhere, and the Midlands now is obviously a concern as well," she said.




