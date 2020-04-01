Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung is halting production on LCD displays

Samsung is halting production on LCD displays

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Samsung is halting production on LCD displays

Samsung is halting production on LCD displays

Samsung is halting production on all LCD displays.

The South Korean firm has decided to stop making the panels by the end of the year, The company currently has two LCD production lines in South Korea and two in China, Reuters reports.

Whilst they told The Verge that the decision was down to them focusing on making OLED panesl instead.

Samsung follows in the footsteps of LG, who previously confirmed they too will be ending LCD production in 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.