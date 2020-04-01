Samsung is halting production on LCD displays

Samsung is halting production on all LCD displays.

The South Korean firm has decided to stop making the panels by the end of the year, The company currently has two LCD production lines in South Korea and two in China, Reuters reports.

Whilst they told The Verge that the decision was down to them focusing on making OLED panesl instead.

Samsung follows in the footsteps of LG, who previously confirmed they too will be ending LCD production in 2020.