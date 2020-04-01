Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus Gates made his recommendations based on expert consultations in an op-ed article for 'The Washington Post' on Tuesday.

Bill Gates, via 'The Washington Post' Gates' first point was a "consistent nationwide approach" to lockdowns.

Bill Gates, via 'The Washington Post' Gates also called for the federal government to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

The final step of Gates' plan includes a "data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine." The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently funding research for a coronavirus treatment.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected almost 190,000 people in the U.S., including more than 4,000 deaths.