Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan
to Defeat Coronavirus Gates made his recommendations based on
expert consultations in an op-ed article
for 'The Washington Post' on Tuesday.
Bill Gates, via
'The Washington Post' Gates' first point was a
"consistent nationwide
approach" to lockdowns.
Bill Gates, via
'The Washington Post' Gates also called for the federal
government to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
The final step of Gates' plan includes a "data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine." The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently
funding research for a coronavirus treatment.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected
almost 190,000 people in the U.S.,
including more than 4,000 deaths.