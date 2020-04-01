Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus

Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus

Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus

Bill Gates Introduces 3-Point Plan to Defeat Coronavirus Gates made his recommendations based on expert consultations in an op-ed article for 'The Washington Post' on Tuesday.

Bill Gates, via 'The Washington Post' Gates' first point was a "consistent nationwide approach" to lockdowns.

Bill Gates, via 'The Washington Post' Gates also called for the federal government to ramp up COVID-19 testing.

The final step of Gates' plan includes a "data-based approach to developing treatments and a vaccine." The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is currently funding research for a coronavirus treatment.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has infected almost 190,000 people in the U.S., including more than 4,000 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.