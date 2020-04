It's Census Day across the country

MANY ASPECTS OF OURLIVES... INCLUDING THE U.S.CENSUS... SOMETHING THAT ONLYHAPPENSEVERY 10 YEARS.TODAY IS CENSUS DAY.... AREMINDER TO RESPOND NOW -- ANDMAKE SUREEVERY PERSON LIVING IN YOUR HOMEGETS COUNTED.WITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES AND A STAY AT HOMEORDER IN PLACE... THE U.S.CENSUS BUREAU IS HOPING... THATWORKS IN THEIR FAVOR."IF NOTHING ELSE, THIS IS ABETTER TIME THAN ANY TO FILL OUTTHECENSUS FORM.

LET'S MAKE SUREEVERYONE GETS COUNTED."THE CENSUS... WHICH ONLY HAPPENSONCE EVERY DECADE...HELPS DETERMINE HOW HUNDREDS OFBILLIONS OF DOLLARS INFEDERAL FUNDING FLOWS INTOCOMMUNITIES EVERY YEAR FORTHE NEXT 10 YEARS."A LOT OF THOSE DOLLARS HAVE TODO WITH FUNDING FOR LOCALHOSPITALS, EMERGENCY PLANNING,ETC.

THAT WE'RESEEING IN ACTION RIGHT NOW."CENSUS RESULTS HELP INFLUENCEHIGHWAY PLANNING, HOWMUCH MONEY IS ALLOCATED FOREDUCATION GRANTS ANDPROGRAMS THAT HELP PREPARE FORWILDFIRES... AND EVENDETERMINES THE NUMBER OF SEATSEACH STATE WILL HAVE IN THE U.S.HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES .

THELIST GOES ON."IT'S A BIG DEAL.

IT'S ONE OFTHE PILLARS OF DEMOCRACYREALLY." -- "WE WANT TO MAKESURE THAT BAKERSFIELD ANDKERN COUNTY SEES ITS FAIR SHAREOF FUNDING."AND FOR THE FIRST TIME IN CENSUSHISTORY... YOU'REABLE TO FILL OUT YOUR FORM...ONLINE.BY NOW -- YOU SHOULD HAVERECEIVED A LETTER IN THEMAIL WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TORESPOND ONLINE.

IF YOUMISPLACED IT - OR HAVEN'TRECEIVED ONE AT ALL YET ... BEON THELOOKOUT FOR A REMINDER LETTER...WITH THE SAMEINFORMATION.IF ONLINE IS NOT AN OPTION FORYOU -- YOU'RE STILL ABLE TORESPOND BY PHONE OR MAIL."THIS IS THE OPPORTUNITY FOREACH ONE OF US TO BE COUNTED.EVERYONE MAKES A DIFFERENCE.THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OFDOLLARS FOR EVERY SINGLEPERSON."IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOU HAVEQUESTIONS -- YOU'RE NOTALONE.

THE CENSUS BUREAU HAS ADETAILED, FREQUENTLYASKED QUESTIONS SECTION, ONTHEIR WEBSITE... 2020CENSUS-DOT-GOV.THAT'S THE SAME WEBSITE YOU'LLUSE IF YOU WISH TO RESPONDONLINE.