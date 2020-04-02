Global  

Census Day 2020

Census Day 2020
Today is Census Day 2020 to remind every household to take the Census.
Census Day 2020

YOUR 20-20 CENSUS FORM....AS SOON AS.... POSSIBLE.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....ASTRID MENDEZ EXPLAINS....WHY ANSWERING THIS FORM.....WILL IMPACT....THE COMMUNITY.EVERYONE MATTERS AND THECENSUS IS NO EXCEPTION.SOT JEFFREY HUNDREDS OFBILLIONS OF DOLLARS AREDISTRIBUTED TO COMMUNITIESACROSS THE COUNTRY AND THOSEARE BASED IN POPULATION COUNTEDBY THE CENSUS.HOW YOU ANSWER, WILL IMPACTYOUR LIFE, YOUR COMMUNITY ANDYOUR SCHOOLS.IT COULD ALSO MEAN MOREPOLITICAL REPRESENTATION INWASHINGTON DC AS WELL AS MORERESOURCES FOR COMMUNITIES OFCOLOR.SOT NATALIE "UNFORTUNATELYLATINO HOUSEHOLDS AND LATINOCHILDREN SPECIFICALLY AREVASTLY UNDERCOUNTED IN THECENSUS AND IS MONEY THATUNFORTUNATELY WE'RE MISSING OUTFOR OUR SCHOOLS, OR ROADS, THEHOSPITALS.AND ALL THE THINGS, AND WE SEETHAT, WE SEE THAT OURCOMMUNITIES ARE SEVERELYLACKING RESOURCES."AUTHORITIES SAY YOURINFORMATION IS PROTECTED.SOT JEFFREY "TITLE 13 OF THE USCODE STATES THAT NOORGANIZATION, ANY PRIVATE ORPUBLIC COMPANY CENSUS DATAIS SAFE." SO IF YOU AREAFRAID OF COMPLETING THEFORMMAKE THE ROAD SAYS THERESHOULD BENO FEAR.SOT NATALIE ICE IS NOT GOING TOCOME KNOCKING ON YOUR DOORBCAUSE YOU FILL UP THE CENSUSAND YOU'RE UNDOCUMENTED.NOBODY IS GOING TO COMEKNOCKING ON YOUR DOOR.YOUR LANDLORD AND KICKEVERYBODY OUT.ASTRID LOOK LIVE TAG THIS ISTHE FIRST TIME THE CENSUS ISONLINE, SO EVEN DURING OURSTAY AT HOME ORDEAL, YOU CANGET IT DONE.THIS IS A VERY CRUCIAL TIME TORESPOND...EITHER ONLINE....BY MAIL...OR BY PHONE....CALLING....TO 8-4- 4- 3-3-0 20-20.FOR SPANISH...YOU CAN DIAL....8-4-4 4-6-8 20-20A VETERAN'S FAMILY SAVED




