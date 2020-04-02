Midmorning With Aundrea - April 2, 2020 (Part 1)

Working from home may give you the opportunity to fill out the census.

The u.s. census count is being disrupted by the covid-19 crisis.

Nichelle medina has a look at the efforts underway to make sure the pandemic doesn't derail this year's count.

Nats "it's a important civic duty right on par with voting."

Like many, jim dobyns wants to make sure everyone in his household is counted in the census.

"it just asked yo who all lives in the house and basically their age, their relationship to you and birthday so it's a very simple process" nearly 35-percent of the nation's households have responded so far, but the coronavirus is interrupting the process.

"we have delaye and even suspended some of our operations, temporarily."

Door-to-door census deliveries are now on hold to millions of homes in some rural areas.

The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads, schools, emergency services and money that can aid in times of a cris.

"those funds those resources that are provided to communities across the country..they deal with things like emergency preparedness" the official deadline to respond to the census is now august 14th, but for dobyns that's no reason to wait.

"it's no bette time to do it, we're all essentially quarantined" an unprecendented time, presenting challenges for the census bureau..that insists it will meet the deadline mandated by the constitution to ensure everyone is counted.

Nichelle medina cbs news, san diego.

Covid 19 is also impacting how college students will be counted, since many have moved home with classes now canceled.

When filling out the census, students must use the address where they lived during the school year.

Talk about stand and be counted.

One neighbor is doing just that.

Here's how he's helping his friend.

Nats dog that's sunny, the one year old golden retriever, turned delivery dog.

ááákaren eveleth, sunny's owner "she got the list she gave it to sonny, sonny brought it to me, i went to the store, got her her groceries, and he delivered them all to her."

He's been making trips back and forth from his house to his neighbors, since the coronavirus outbreak started, weeks ago.

ááárenee hellman, neighbor "what a wonderfu thing, just a sweet thing.

So he started doing the schlepping, back and forth.

Its been fun, its been a real treat."

Hellman has some health issues, and relies on oxygen to breathe.

She says, getting food, and visits from the pup makes the days more bearable.

"little things lik sonny coming over to visit is nice and it makes you feel good.

Its a way of communicating."

Sonny, bringing a little light, in an uncertain time.

"anybody can d something small, that can be so helpful."

Sunny also gets mail for his owner, and even picks up what was once a dream come true... is turning out to be not so much.

Weddings are an event many spend months or even years planning for them.

Our cash matlock speaks with one local couple that's had to postpone their big day due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Madison eschan and her fiance harrison mcbride have been engaged for a little over a year now.

For the past few weeks they've been gearing for up their big day - may 9th.

"i was in denia there for a little while.

I was like, i'm absolutely not moving the wedding, i'm getting married on may 9th.

It's just going to be me and him, if anybody doesn't come, they just don't come.

So, i was in denial for a pretty long while, and then one night i was just at peace with it, and i was like, you know what, it'd probably be best because none of our grandparents were going to get to come, and we both have both sets of grandparents, so."

The ceremony is not the only thing the couple has had to reschedule.

" we had a honeymoon planned in costa rica, right after the wedding, and when costa rica went on full country lock down, we... they canceled it for us.

Yeah, we realized that the plug was getting pulled on this one."

óó standup "postponing a event can have a negative trickle- down effect on area vendors like dress shops, caterers, and even florists like petal pushers here in west point."

óó scott reed started petal pushers 18 years ago.

Since then, he's dealt with cancellations - a few - here and there... "we've had event cancel but never something like eight events in a ten week period cancel just back to back to back."

Although weddings are a big stream of revenue, reed says the coronavirus is impacting his business from all angles.

"people aren't eve going to church, you know, a big part of our business are altar flowers every sunday, and we've had people calling every week canceling their altar flowers because they find out church isn't happening this week."

The domino effect of the virus is putting a strain on both the consumer and the vendor... but, both are choosing to remain positive.

"i've had client that have called and ordered flowers just for themselves and i know they are only doing that because they love us and they appreciate us and they're trying to help a little bit during this time.

" "it's nerve racking but we've been together for six years, so what's seven."

Madison and harrison have rescheduled their wedding for august, and they are looking into the possibility of live streaming the ceremony.

We'll be right back.