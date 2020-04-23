What you need to know: April 23

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

The house is set to vote today on a coronavirus relief bill.

The new proposal includes more than $320 billion for the paycheck protection program... as well as $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

The president says he will sign the bill as soon as it lands on his desk.### the governor will host another press conference at noon today... in the first move toward modifying and easing california's stay- at-home order, govoner newsom announced hospitals statewide can now start scheduling surgeries.

The census bureaus' is expected to release its latest 'new home' sales report today.

Analysts believe data for the month of march could show a huge drop off due to the coronavirus.

Some analysts believe this report will be a strong indicator of the economic damage done by the pandemic ### the centers for disease control confirmed two cats..

Living in separate areas of new york state... have tested positive for the virus they are thr first pets confirmed to have the viruys in the u-s.

Experts now believe animals can get the virus from humans - but... say there is little risk of humans getting it from their pets.

